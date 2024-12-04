The New York Knicks may be starting to figure things out. They have now won three straight games, and their defense has shown a marked improvement during this stretch. On Tuesday night, the Knicks won their fourth game in four NBA Cup group stage games, sealing their fate in the quarterfinals of the competition by blowing out the Orlando Magic, 121-106, in a game that wasn't as close as the final score line would indicate.

From here on out, the Knicks need to win just three more NBA Cup games to earn for themselves a nice sum of money that would justify their efforts in the competition. But the knockout stage of the NBA Cup could not be any further from head coach Tom Thibodeau's mind right now, as he only has his sights set on the Knicks' next game.

“Just worried about Charlotte,” Thibodeau said in his postgame presser, via Knicks Videos on SNY on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Knicks will have one full day of rest before taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in what would be a rematch of their NBA Cup clash last Friday that went right down to the wire. The Hornets were without LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, just to name a few, during that game, which made the fact that the game was close until the end that much more surprising.

Thus, it is imperative for the Knicks not to come out of the gates complacent even as they're slated to face a shorthanded Hornets team. And Thibodeau is making sure that his team continues to build off of their strong play over the past three games.

Knicks embarrass Magic to win NBA Cup group

There are nights when everything simply goes according to plan, and this is what happened for the Knicks on Tuesday night. All parts of their game were humming, as they put up a two-way masterclass in their demolition of the Magic.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau praised the Knicks' teamwork on the night that netted them their 13th win of the season.

“I loved how unselfish we were. And I thought they made great reads. When we got to the paint, just making the extra pass and then creating the right space. And then cutting, which got us going downhill. When you do that, everyone finds rhythm, you're finding good shots, you're creating good shots for each other. That's everyone working together, and I think that's important,” Thibodeau said.