Julius Randle has some jokes.

The New York Knicks made Barclays Center their stomping grounds as they showed the Brooklyn Nets which team owned the state. The core of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson were on full display when they led the team to the win. But, it was Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart who stole the spotlight with huge performances of their own. Number 3, in particular, was skying for every rebound that was available. This even caught the attention of his teammate after the game, via Knicks Videos on SNY TV.

“It's about damn time. Isn't that what we paid him all that money to do? Rebound the basketball,” Julius Randle said after seeing Josh Hart notch a double-double against the Knicks. Hart was given 31 minutes of playing time and left a mark on the floor. He got 10 points along with three assists to show off his offensive artillery. His rebounding, however, was the most lethal out of his weapons. The Knicks player cleaned up the glass 13 times in front of some tall and tough Nets defenders.

This gave Julius Randle a much-needed boost. He also put up a whopping 26 points while dropping four dimes in the contest. Donte DiVincenzo was another player that broke out for the Knicks. His 23 points were huge to prove how much depth this team has when they are clicking with one another.

Overall, these types of performances can be expected from the Knicks moving forward. They have the tools to dominate around them it will just be a matter of time before they hit a win streak.