Shohei Ohtani just signed a 10-year, $700 million deal and Knicks guard Josh Hart is among the several athletes in awe.

Shohei Ohtani just signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that sent shockwaves through the sports world. Many have been waiting in anticipation to see which team he'd sign with but sports fans around the world, even athletes were shocked at the amount of money Ohtani is taking home.

With Ohtani signing this deal, he is now the highest-paid athlete in the world and signed the largest contract in baseball history. The contract amount eclipsed the 12-year, $426.5 million extension given to former teammate & three-time AL MVP Mike Trout in 2019 by the Los Angeles Angels

The number valuts Ohtani to the top of the list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, even ahead of Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and Kansas Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Per a report by CBS Sports, Ronaldo makes $214.5 million a year on a 2.5 year/$536 million contract and Mahomes makes $45 million a year amid a 10-year, $450 million contract.

When the news was announced early Saturday afternoon, athletes around the sports world reacted. New York Knicks guard Josh Hart took to Twitter/X to share his bewilderment with the number, saying, “Good Lord 10 years $700Ms”

Good Lord 10 years $700Ms 🤯 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 9, 2023

In comparison to Ohtani, Hart signed a four-year, $81 million extension with the Knicks this summer that will net him a total of $94 million through the 2027-2028 season per Yahoo Sports writer Callie Lawson-Freeman. That number is substantial as Hart is a pivotal role player for the Knicks, averaging 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. However, the contract Ohtani signed is on another level and is befitting of a star of his caliber.

Shohei Ohtani is a phenomenal talent in Major League Baseball, having been awarded the MVP title twice. As a pitcher and hitter, he is a true game-changer. Last season, he achieved an impressive batting average of .304, leading the AL in home runs with 44, and also netting 95 RBIs.

Ohtani will not be pitching in the 2024 season as he recovers from UCL surgery. However, he is expected to make a return in 2025. When Ohtani is back on the mound, his presence will undoubtedly enhance the Dodgers' chances of competing for their first World Series title since their win in 2020.