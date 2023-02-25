Julius Randle got all New York Knicks fans hyped up after he exploded for 46 points that tied his career high in their big win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Fresh from another All-Star appearance, Randle showed why he is a superstar in the league as he went off and gave the Knicks their fourth straight victory. The 28-year-old forward poured in went 16-of-28 from the field, including 7-of-14 from beyond the arc to propel New York over Washington, 115-109. Making things even better, the ‘Bockers trailed by as much as 19 points in the contest before Randle took over and tied his career-high.

It is Randle’s third 40-point game of the year, making history along with teammate Jalen Brunson as the first Knicks pair to have at least three 40-piece in a season.

Sure enough, Knicks fans couldn’t hold back their delight as Julius Randle keeps impressing and helping the Big Apple franchise contend in the East.

“Is Julius Randle a Star? I’m just saying… every time I look he’s giving somebody that WORK!!! Fresh off All-Star break with a 46 piece wing dinner “extra crispy” and the W tonight. Don’t mind me tho and Carry on…” former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins tweeted.

“Julius Randle woke up and decided to go with violent I see,” one fan added.

Another commenter said, “Julius Randle casually just sets a career high tonight. Put some respect on his name. He’s a STAR.”

Here are more reactions to Randle’s epic performance:

Randle definitely deserves the recognition he’s getting. Sure, some might be pointing out that he had just two rebounds and two assists in the game, but the fact is the Knicks really needed his scoring.