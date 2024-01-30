Taj Gibson and Tom Thibodeau are back together once again

Veteran forward Taj Gibson is reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Taj Gibson had a long history with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau going back to their days together with the Chicago Bulls. Gibson was previously on the Knicks this season after Mitchell Robinson suffered an ankle injury that required surgery.

After the team made a trade for OG Anunoby with the Toronto Raptors, and also acquired another backup center in Precious Achiuwa, Gibson was let go. Now, Julius Randle is hurt and will be out for weeks with a dislocated shoulder. Gibson returns and gives Tom Thibodeau someone to go to in emergency situations off of the bench.

At this point in his career Gibson should not be expected to contribute much, but he is a good veteran voice, especially on a team coached by Thibodeau. It will be interesting to see if he gets any playing time in this stretch with the team.

Gibson was on the 2020-2021 Knicks team that made a surprising trip to the playoffs, and he was a veteran leader that helped turn this Knicks team around with Thibodeau after many years of being a bottom-feeder in the NBA.

Now, the Knicks are fighting for a top three seed in the NBA after a great month of January. They are one of the hottest teams in the league, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They will try to withstand this stretch with the injury to Julius Randle, and Gibson is some insurance to help that cause.