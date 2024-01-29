The Knicks can breathe a sigh of relief with Julius Randle's MRI results.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks after suffering a right shoulder dislocation against the Miami Heat on Saturday. Randle underwent an MRI, and results on Monday showed no significant damage, leading to this optimistic outlook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Randle and the Knicks were hit with a major concern in their victory over the Heat this past weekend when the star forward landed awkwardly on a layup attempt. In attempts to brace his fall, Randle rached out with his right arm and landed hard on the ground. When Randle got up, he was in a considerable amount of pain and went straight back to the Knicks' locker room, holding his right shoulder and pec area.

When it was ruled that Randle suffered a shoulder dislocation, there was a significant amount of concern surrounding whether there was any internal damage that would require surgery. This does not seem to be the case, which is a major relief for the entire Knicks organization and their hopes of contending for a title this season.

Randle, one of the most durable players in the league over the last several years, has played in at least 70 games each of the last three seasons with the Knicks. In total, the two-time All-Star has missed just 28 games since his rookie season.

Through 46 games this season, failing to miss a game to this point, Randle has averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from three-point range. Randle was expected to receive attention in the All-Star Reserves voting this week.

With Randle expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, the Knicks will turn to a handful of players to step in. Along with OG Anunoby's role increasing alongside Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and newly acquired Precious Achiuwa will also need to make their presence felt in the paint.

This season, the Knicks rank third in the league in rebounding and fourth in offensive rebounds per game. New York, who has already been without their best rebounding threat in Mitchell Robinson for a prolonged period of time due to an ankle injury, will now be without their second-best rebounder.

Currently 29-17, the Knicks are six games behind the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA and just a half-game in front of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference.