By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Julius Randle has been on quite a tear of late. Over his last three games, the New York Knicks star has averaged 31.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.0 minutes per contest. He’s also knocking down 4.3 triples per game on a highly-efficient 39.4-percent clip.

Randle has amassed these numbers despite the fact that he was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings after getting two technical fouls for excessive complaining. Thanks in large part to Randle’s hot streak, New York has now won four straight games and is steadily climbing the standings out in the East.

For his part, Randle admits that he’s feeling great right now in terms of his physical state. As a matter of fact, the 6-foot-8 forward hasn’t felt this good since he was a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers:

“This is probably in a couple years the best I’ve felt, probably since my last year with Lakers,” Randle said, via Peter Botte of the New York Post.

Randle was LA’s seventh overall pick back in 2014, and it has been six years since he started his NBA career. It’s great to hear that Randle is feeling rejuvenated right now, and this should only bode well for his outlook for the Knicks this season.

“I just feel like we’re in a better flow, rhythm. The game is a lot easier when you’re not taking the ball out of the basket. Getting stops and executing the offense, it’s a good way to play,” Randle said. “[I’m] just in the moment, game by game, try to help the team. Do what’s best for the team. Help lead us to wins. Whatever is asked of me, whatever the play is in the moment on any side of the floor, just trying to make plays and help out as much as I can.”

Randle has not missed a single game for the Knicks so far this season, and they will need him to be as healthy as possible the rest of the way. This team has playoff aspirations too, so they will be relying heavily on Randle as the months go by.