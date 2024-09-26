New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle is ready to get rolling in NBA training camp, following his season-ending injury in January. But first, he's taking time to celebrate his “30 for 3” program. Randle spoke at the opening ceremony for the nation's first high school with a curriculum designed around a career in basketball on Wednesday, per Brian Mahoney of AP News.

The three-time All-Star paid a special thanks to the Knicks organization, Tom Thibodeau, Knicks legends, Adam Silver, his family, and more while at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in The Bronx. Randle has raised $1.3M through his “30 for 3” program, which entails a donation of $500 for every three he makes during the NBA season. He made 38,000 in his 2023-24 campaign.

The court, which will be named after Randle, will be in a tuition-fee charter school offering instruction courses on sports media, law, medicine, and facilities management.

Randle, 29, has built himself quite a foundation since arriving in the Big Apple in the 2019-20 season. He's playing out the final year of a $117 million contract extension, per Spotrac, and is set to be a free agent in the summer of 2025. It's uncertain whether or not he'll still be in New York when the first class of the new school graduates, as he's been thrown into trade rumors ahead of the Knicks' upcoming season.

The Knicks have a bevy of options around Julius Randle

The Knicks are coming off a 50-32 record, and their second consecutive Eastern Conference semi-final loss. Thibodeau has a plethora of talent to choose from in the upcoming season. The organization added Mikal Bridges in the offseason, where he'll seamlessly establish himself alongside the crop of Villanova players that he won a national championship in 2016 and 2018.

Randle should continue to start at power forward, next to point guard Jalen Brunson, Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson/Precious Achiuwa.

Thibodeau heaped praise over Randle's efforts in the community on Wednesday.

“The time that he put into it,” Thibodeau said. “And I think for all of the students, that's the blessing, someone that's willing to put the time in and is a great example to them.”

It won't be until closer to the trade deadline in February when more is decided on Randle's future with the franchise. A lot of it will depend on the success they're having in the first part of the season, and if the Knicks are committed to pursuing a title.