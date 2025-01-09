The New York Knicks snapped their three-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 112-98 win over the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden, and during the struggles as of late, head coach Tom Thibodeau caught criticism for the minutes he is asking his star players to play, a critique that has been present for him throughout his coaching career. Karl-Anthony Towns firmly responded to Thibodeau's critics, defending him vehemently.

“I feel like y'all give him flack all the time. No matter where he is,” Karl-Anthony Towns said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “But y'all keep talking about him and that means he keeps getting a job and that means everyone keeps respecting him and knowing what he can do for a team. He's done it in Chicago, he did it in Boston, he did it with us in Minny. And he's doing it here. Even before I got here. So say what you want about Thibs — he gets the job done.”

The Knicks moved to 25-13 with their win over the Raptors. Towns turned in a good performance, scoring 27 on 9-of-14 shooting, hitting all three of his attempts from behind the arc. He also grabbed 13 rebounds. OG Anunoby tied Towns for the game-high in points with 27, shooting 8-for-13 against his former team. Josh Hart scored 21, while Jalen Brunson scored 13 and Mikal Bridges added 10.

The Knicks recently lost three in a row to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic. The loss to the Thunder was discouraging, but not too worrying, given it was a hard-fought battle with arguably the best team in the NBA. The loss to the Bulls was concerning, however, as Towns suffered an injury that kept him out for the loss against the Magic as well. As a result of those losses, fans started to question Thibodeau's minutes distribution, especially with players like Hard, Bridges and Anunoby, who are toward the top of the league in minutes per game.

The win against the Raptors does not necessarily quiet those concerns completely, but it breaks a bit of a slump for the Knicks. Coming up next, the Knicks will get a chance at the Thunder again, this time at Madison Square Garden on Friday.