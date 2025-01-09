Karl-Anthony Towns reached a major career highlight only four months after joining the New York Knicks. During Wednesday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden, he had the honor of performing in front of Knicks icon Patrick Ewing, who was in the crowd.

Towns seized the moment, putting up a strong performance with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 112-98 win over the Toronto Raptors. In a postgame on-court interview, Towns spoke about the inspiration he drew from Patrick Ewing’s presence.

Karl-Anthony Towns performing in front of Patrick Ewing

“I mean that’s the legend. That’s the man who built Mecca. For me to grow up & watch him play, then for him to now watch me play in the Mecca, is a humbling experience,” Towns remarked.

The Knicks star forward expressed his excitement about performing in front of one of the NBA's all-time great centers.

“To be able to have him sit in courtside like that… The little kid in me is jumping for joy. So I’m really honored. I’m blessed to have this opportunity,” Towns remarked.

Ewing's visit to Madison Square Garden meant a lot to Towns because of the personal connection. The 29-year-old revealed that Ewing had played against his father in college. The chance to deliver an exceptional performance in front of the legend made the experience even more special for Towns.

Towns shot 9 of 14 from the field, including a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc, in 34 minutes of play. This came after missing Monday's loss to Orlando due to patellar tendinopathy in his right knee.

The New York Knicks overpowering the pitiful Toronto Raptors

Josh Hart contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson added 13 points for the Knicks, who ended a three-game losing streak after a nine-game win streak.

The Knicks posted a 55% shooting mark from the field, with Towns, Anunoby, and Hart contributing 40 points collectively, helping the team secure a 55-51 advantage at halftime.

Immanuel Quickley dropped 22 points against his former team, while Scottie Barnes added 18 for the Raptors, who are on a two-game losing streak and have dropped 14 of their last 15 games.

The Knicks have now won seven consecutive games against Toronto, dating back to last season. Their most recent loss to the Raptors came on January 22, 2023, at Madison Square Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been on a roll since joining the Knicks. Since December, the 7-footer has been in impressive form, averaging 24.8 points and 15.4 rebounds. His performance has been crucial in the team’s 14 wins out of their last 17 games. If Towns maintains this high level of play, the Knicks could become a major contender in the East when the playoffs arrive.

The Knicks will host Oklahoma City on Friday, while the Raptors will visit Cleveland on Thursday.