It’s no secret that the Portland Trailblazers have not had much playoff success even with superstar Damian Lillard, winning just four playoff series since 2014, and with trade rumors beginning to swirl, Kevin Garnett would love to see the All-Star as a New York Knick.

“Listen, if Dame Lillard gets to New York, and he does what he does in Portland in New York, he’ll be considered one of the best to ever to it. Like already.”

Certainly high praise from Garnett to Lillard, and admittedly, the latter would probably fit in well with the team the Knicks have constructed over the last few seasons.

“If he had 71 in the Garden like he did in the Rose Garden…it’d be bigger than life, that’s what I’m saying. Dame Lillard to New York, Knicks fans don’t even know what they’re [getting]. We’d have to go see that. We’d have to go pull up.”

Paul Pierce wondered what it would take to get Lillard to the Big Apple, and thinks it probably starts with one of Immanuel Quickley or RJ Barrett, although Garnett is hesitant to give up the core.

“I love Quickley too dawg,” Garnett said. “Quickley and Bones are my favorite two young guys in the league, and Tyrese Maxey, I love watching them play.”

Kevin Garnett later doubled down on his comments on Twitter: “I believe Dame will go down as one of the greatest if he joins the Knicks. Ain’t nothing like playing in MSG and Dame will put on a show day in day out…Y’all agree?”

The New York Knicks currently occupy the fifth-seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, while Damian Lillard and the Trialblazers are 13th in the West and five games back of the final play-in spot.