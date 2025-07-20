Suni Lee has been a frequent supporter of the New York Knicks, but is setting the record straight on whether it's love for the game or a player.

As Lee was supporting the Knicks during their playoff run, — their first since 2000 — eagle-eyed fans noticed that the six-time Olympic gold medalist was chatting with OG Anunoby on the sidelines. The interaction had fans interested in whether their relationship was purely platonic or romantic.

“Honestly, it just started off as a joke, and I feel like social media kind of just, like, took it further than that,” Lee told Mirror U.S. Sports. “But yeah, we’re just friends, and I’m really good friends with a bunch of the guys on the Knicks team, like [Karl-Anthony Towns], and then also I’m really close to [Towns’ partner Jordyn Woods] as well, so it’s cool to see them doing their thing. Honestly, I just enjoy watching basketball, which is why I went to most of the games.”

Lee clarified the nature of her and Anunoby's relationship again: “There’s nothing there. We’re just friends. I fully support all of them, and I support the Knicks.”

The Minnesota native shared how she met influencer Jordyn Woods and Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns. The NBA star and Woods have been dating for five years.

“I met Jordyn and KAT when I was in Minnesota, and when they were in Minnesota as well,” Lee said. “And then when I moved to New York, he got traded, so it was really nice to see some familiar faces in New York and just keep that friendship.”

Anunoby is not the only NBA star Lee has been linked to despite having no confirmation. Last year, rumors have spread that she was in a relationship with Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant, which were never confirmed. Last year, when Lee was competing in the Olympics, a rumor spread that she and Devin Booker were in a relationship when a photo went viral of her and the Phoenix Suns star.

Durant is seemingly single and Booker started romance rumors with Molly Murphy after the two were spotted at Stagecoach back in April. They have not confirmed their romance.

As for Lee, she is dating Jaylin Smith, a University of Southern California cornerback. The couple went Instagram official in 2021 but have kept their relationship private since then.