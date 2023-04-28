The New York Knicks crossed a significant threshold after ousting the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. There is a whole new perception around the franchise, and whole new expectations to go with it. That is amplified now that they will be playing the No. 8 seed Miami Heat.

However, there are key players injured who might be needed to keep these good times rolling.

Julius Randle aggravated his lingering ankle injury in Game 5 while Quentin Grimes suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for part of Game 3 and all of Game 4. There are encouraging updates for both, albeit of varying degrees of optimism.

Randle went through a light practice Friday, but head coach Tom Thibodeau is hopeful he will be ready for Sunday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell. The prognosis for Grimes seems more clear as he went through a complete practice and is “feeling good,” according to Ian Begley of SNY.

Randle has had a stellar season before being slowed by injury. The addition of Jalen Brunson allowed him to excel as an inside-out scorer (25.1 points and 10 rebounds per game). Miami can lack offense when Jimmy Butler is not taking over games (though, that seems to happen quite often), so a healthy Randle could be enough ammunition to overcome a top-notch defense.

If he comes back below 100 percent, then there is a risk that the All-Star could again be benched because of poor production. The Knicks have rallied without him, but their full compliment of talent will be needed against a battle-tested postseason team.

Grimes has been an underrated part of this group’s success. He is enjoying a career year, averaging 11.3 points on a 46.8 field goal percentage and 38.6 percent from behind the 3-point line in the regular season. Thibodeau also relies on his defense. Both he and Josh Hart could be spending a lot of time trying to contain Butler.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for concrete answers, but at the very least both of these players are trending in an upward direction, especially Grimes. Game 1 might have to be played at less than full strength, but the Knicks have defied the odds all season long.

No one will count them out so easily again.