The NBA Playoffs continue on Friday as the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) for the sixth game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Memphis stayed alive, bumping the series to 3-2 with their 116-99 win in game five. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Lakers Game 6 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Grizzlies-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Grizzlies-Lakers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +4.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

TV: ESPN, Bally SE, Spectrum SN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 39-46-2 (46%)

Over Record: 39-46-2 (46%)

After losing home-court advantage in game one and dropping both road games in LA, the Grizzlies faced elimination in game five. They responded well – using a 38-point first quarter to propel them to a 116-99 victory. Additionally, their 14 threes marked a series best – culminating in a series-high in points. They did an excellent job containing the LA offense – holding them under 110 for just the second time all series. Memphis was never in doubt, either, as they led by 25 at one point while LA only ever led by two. Still, the Grizzlies need to win two more games including this crucial game six in Los Angeles.

Memphis finally received strong nights from both Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. Both output monster nights at one point during the series but they couldn’t get it rolling on the same night. When Ja went off for 45 in game three, the Lakers held Bane to just 18. In game four Bane exploded for 36 but Morant scored just 19. Finally, in game five, Bane dropped 33 while Morant scored 31. The two were unstoppable from the get-go and gave Memphis backers a glimpse of the NBA Finals’ potential many saw in them coming into the playoffs. While the Lakers boast an impressive defense, they can certainly be beaten on the perimeter. If the Grizzlies want any chance of coming back in this series (or covering in game six) they need both of their stars to be on their A-game.

The biggest X-factor for the Grizzlies in game six is their defense. The math looks simple. The Grizzlies held the Lakers under 100 points in two games this series. In both of those games Memphis won. In the other three games, the Lakers eclipsed 110 points and ended up winning. As a result, the Grizzlies’ path to covering starts on the defensive end. Consequently, the Grizzlies did an excellent job on LeBron James – holding him under 40% shooting for the first time all series. Perhaps it was just an off night for LeBron – or perhaps the extended workload is finally catching up with the 38-year-old. Either way, the Grizzlies need to key in on James if they want to keep things close.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 43-44-1 (49%)

Over Record: 46-42 (52%)

LA took a step back in game five and in turn, gave Memphis the smallest glimmer of hope that a comeback could be in the works. The Lakers never really made it a game after being down 14 at the end of the first quarter. Aside from Anthony Davis, no one on the team shot well as they went 10/39 (36%) from beyond the arc. Still, the Lakers outrebounded the Grizzlies and hung with them via the turnover battle. Additionally, LA still shot more free throws than Memphis – an ongoing trend in this series. As a result, the Lakers can peg that loss on poor shooting and stand an excellent chance of covering and finishing the Grizzlies off in a home game six.

For as bad as the Lakers played in game five, it was encouraging to see Anthony Davis have a strong night. Davis finished with 31 points, 19 rebounds, and two blocks. That marked his second game in the series with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks. However, he also recorded two games where he scored less than 15 points and had less than 12 rebounds. Consequently, it’s been an up-and-down series for the four-time All-NBA center. The Lakers have shown the ability to win games where he doesn’t show up on offense but another big night would go a long way to ensuring they cover as 4.5-point favorites.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick

Memphis battled back in game five and I expect more of the same in game six. If Morant and Bane play like they did in game five they should easily cover tomorrow night… and even come back entirely in the series. Thus, we hammer the road underdogs.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies +4.5 (-110)