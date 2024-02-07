Jalen Bruns looks to have a promising recovery from his scary fall during the Grizzlies game.

The New York Knicks are coming off an impressive cross-conference victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jalen Brunson turned in a stout scoring performance, but his injury during the game scared the Knicks. Brunson appears to be okay after a new report though.

The Knicks appear to get a positive Jalen Brunson injury update

Brunson finished the Knicks-Grizzlies game with 27 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. He went down with what appeared to be a lower leg injury and was checked on by medical staff after the game. Thankfully, Brunson reportedly left the arena walking on his own, without crutches, per Fred Katz.

New York needs the All-Star guard fully healthy to continue their impressive midseason run. Moreover, Donte DiVincenzo spoke about Brunson's toughness amid his injury scare.

“Playing with him for so long, I said ‘you good?' and he's like ‘I'm good' and I didn't ask anything after that. I don't worry about Jalen at all. He's one of the toughest guys in the league. I'm not worried,” DiVincenzo told SNY Knicks.

Brunson has had another impressive season in New York. The 27-year-old averages 27.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists through 48 games in the 2023-24 season. Hopefully, he gets the treatment necessary to get back to one hundred percent.

New York's 123-113 victory improved their record to 33-18. The Knicks sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks. The arrival of OG Anunoby plus the stacked depth of the team should bode well going into the latter half of the year.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, it will be interesting to see if New York makes any last-minute moves.