mitchell robinson has been an unsung contributor to the New York Knicks’ rebuilding program since he was drafted out of Western Kentucky University in the second round back in 2018.

A 7-foot, 240-pound center, Robinson possesses a 7-foot-4 wingspan, and the type of physical tools necessary to match up against today’s modern centers like the Cleveland Cavaliers’ former top three pick Evan Mobley.

Robinson put it all together in Wednesday’s series-clinching Game 5 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, unleashing a monster performance and stat line that the Cavaliers’ big men, coaches and players will be thinking about all offseason.

Robinson scored 13 points while grabbing 18 rebounds to go along with 3 blocked shots and 2 steals on the afternoon, a dominant performance that Cleveland’s front line was unable to match.

Mobley and Jarrett Allen were no match for Robinson’s indomitable spirit, energy and swagger. Robinson did his best Ben Wallace impersonation with a dizzying array of blocked shots, rebounds, putbacks, and defensive stops.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cavs’ top two big men finished with just 10 points between them on the afternoon, along with 13 rebounds and one block.

The Knicks’ playoff series win was their first since 2013, setting off raucous celebrations in the Big Apple as fans took to the streets to revel in their team’s victory.

Mitchell Robinson’s frontcourt mate Julius Randle ended the series on a sour note, however, as he appeared to re-aggravate an ankle injury after an awkward landing and went back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Randle finished with 13 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in 16 minutes. If the Knicks are to continue their hot streak, they will need the former Kentucky big man back in action and ready to go for round two against either the Milwaukee Bucks or Miami Heat.