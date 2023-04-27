A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

New York Knicks fans held their collective breath after seeing Julius Randle go down in the second quarter of their Game 5 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. To make matters worse, it appears that the Knicks star has re-aggravated his left ankle injury after an awkward landing.

Randle reportedly had a significant limp as he headed back to the locker room after this play:

Julius Randle hurt his left ankle after contesting a shot by Caris LeVert. Randle then got up & slightly limps off towards the locker room 🙏pic.twitter.com/lBVjTUZN9G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

This can’t be good. This is the same ankle that Randle has been struggling with of late, and it appears that he’s re-injured it on this same play. As of writing, there has been no concrete update from the Knicks, but they should be able to provide one after the halftime break.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks have already tagged Randle as doubtful to return in this game, which is obviously not a good sign. He will likely have tests done on the ankle tonight and tomorrow morning, which should determine the extent of the problem. Unfortunately, this could be a major issue for New York moving forward.

The Knicks are up 3-1 in this series and they are clearly in the driver’s seat. However, losing Julius Randle would be a tremendous blow for this squad, not only for this series, but for their playoff aspirations this season. Simply put, all of New York’s goals could get derailed if this turns out to be a serious injury for their All-Star forward.

Randle finished the first half of Game 5 with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, to go along with four rebounds and six assists.