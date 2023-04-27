A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The New York Knicks have finally done it. After 10 long and painful years, the Knicks have won their first NBA Playoffs series. It came at the expense of the Cleveland Cavaliers after New York secured a very impressive 106-95 win in Game 5 to close out the series, 4-1.

As expected, Knicks fans were absolutely elated after watching their team book their place in the second round. To say that the New York faithful is over the moon right now would be a bit of an understatement, to be honest:

Knicks fans after seeing their team advance to the second round of the playoffs in 10 years pic.twitter.com/VbJMoABBqv — Naphtali Murray (@NaphtaliMurray) April 27, 2023

MAKE THE CALL TELL THEM WE BACK UP pic.twitter.com/uGHTR7ibrx — zay (@EverythingDZay) April 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Knicks fans are clearly rejoicing right now — and for good reason. This has been a long time coming, and they’ve been through some dark times through the years. You can’t say that the fans don’t deserve this after enduring all those years of suffering.

New York supporters, however, will want to monitor the status of All-Star forward Julius Randle after this series. The Knicks star was forced to exit the game late in the second quarter after re-aggravating a left ankle injury. He was unable to return and his status moving forward remains in question.

The Knicks will now await the winners of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, with the team from South Beach currently holding a 3-1 advantage over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. New York will be hoping that the Bucks are able to extend this series in order to give Randle as much time as possible to recover from his concerning ankle injury.

Be that as it may, it’s party time tonight for Knicks fans.