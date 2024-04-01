The New York Knicks suffered a rough 113-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and the Knicks and their fans were upset that a foul was not called on Luguentz Dort during Jalen Brunson's late basket that briefly gave New York the lead. The NBA's two-minute report stated that the call was correct, and that sparked an angry reaction from Ben Stiller, who is a huge Knicks fan and active on X during the games.
“This is an April Fools right?” Ben Stiller said on X.
After Jalen Brunson's basket, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game-winning shot with just over a second. If Brunson had gotten the foul call that he thought he should have gotten, the game might have gone to overtime.
In the end, the Knicks took the loss and dropped to 44-30. It was a tough loss against the top team in the Western Conference. Brunson and the Knicks going toe-to-toe with the Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby is a feat in itself. That is something that should set in for Knicks fans when the anger for the loss fades.
Knicks fans in general have been frustrated by what they deem a lack of calls in favor of their star player. There have been instances this season, like when Brunson got hit in the face late in a game against the Indiana Pacers. A foul was not called in that instance. Luckily, the Knicks came out with a win that night. There were some calls in the loss to the San Antonio Spurs over the weekend that the team and fans believe wrongly went against them as well. Brunson's 61 points were wasted in that game.
Knicks outlook for the rest of the regular season
The top priority for the Knicks down the stretch should be to get Julius Randle and OG Anunoby in as good of shape as they possibly can be. If neither of them are able to play in the playoffs, then so be it, but they need those two to try to make a run in the Eastern Conference. It would be a bit of a shame to not see this team at full strength.
In the meantime, Brunson will do the heavy lifting down the stretch in the last eight games of the regular season. New York is in a dead heat with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic when it comes to seeding in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks could have the third seed if they finish strong, but could drop to the fifth seed if they struggle down the stretch.
It will be interesting to see where the Knicks finish in the Eastern Conference standings, and if Randle or Anunoby will be able to go come playoff time.