Jalen Brunson nearly played the hero again for the New York Knicks Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole, well, NY star's thunder with a clutch shot late in regulation to give OKC the 113-112 victory.
The loss to Oklahoma City was an especially hard one to swallow for the Knicks and their fans because they felt that a foul should have been called on Thunder's Lu Dort during a lay-up by Brunson that momentarily put New York ahead by a point with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Write what you see.
— Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) April 1, 2024
There was clear body contract in that play, but not one ref blew a whistle which would have sent Brunson to the line for a chance to extend the Knicks lead to two points. After Brunson's basket, the Thunder called for a timeout and answered right back with a 14-foot jumper from Gilgeous-Alexander that put Oklahoma City ahead — for good.
The Knicks were left with 2.1 seconds to come up with a shot and steal the lead back, but Brunson missed a 16-foot jump shot attempt from the right side as time expired.
Brunson led the Knicks in the OKC game with 30 points to go with seven assists and two rebounds plus a steal in 35 minutes, while Miles McBride had 19 points and Isaiah Hartenstein came up with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Knicks fans go wild after refs' missed call
After the Knicks loss, New York fans took their frustrations on the missed call during Brunson's lay-up basket to social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).
“Why doesn’t Brunson get the calls every other star in the league get?,” wondered @NYKnicksPodcast.
“I see a robbery under the brighest lights in the world,” posted @BigKnickEnergy_.
“NBA been costing the Knicks big games smh 🤦♂️,” lamented @BigFactzs.
From another angry Knicks fan (@Knickanator_): “I see @jalenbrunson1 drive past @ChetHolmgren & @luthebeast in an attempt to defense the layup jump in to Brunson causing contact severe enough to send Jalen to the ground. I also see @OfficialNBARefs Sean Corbin keeping the oddsmakers happy ignoring the contact.”
“Foul foul foul!!! Brunson don’t get calls hell New York don’t get calls at least not called fairly. The Knicks aren’t perfect nor the refs but is the world can see it I know these suspect refs see it!!!😡😡😡😡,” rued@Mr_Knickstape13.
“The refs definitely have an agenda vs. our Knicks and Jalen Brunson. You don’t have to call everything a foul but you have to call that one!” chimed in @StillKnicksFans.
“There is an injustice in the NBA right now against Jalen Bruson that the league needs to address. There were way to many non calls on both sides of the ball in this game that should question these Refs. This happens almost on every game versus the NYKs and it has to stop,” shared @MarioCrayola.
Having lost their last two outings to drop to 44-30, Brunson and the New York Knicks will focus on their next game in hopes of stopping their bleeding. New York, currently sitting on the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and ahead of the Orlando Magic, is scheduled to face Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on the road this coming Tuesday before going back home to take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.