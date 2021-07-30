Knicks eye free agency with NBA Draft trade with Hornets

Another trade during the 2021 NBA Draft! This time, the New York Knicks have traded their first-round pick, No. 19 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for a future first-rounder, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Knicks are trading the 19th pick to Charlotte for a future first-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

This was a bit of a shock and one has to wonder what the Knicks want to do with their remaining picks in the NBA Draft, especially after their successful season that ended at the hands of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

For the record, the Hornets went and selected Kai Jones out of Texas with the selection.

Still, the Knicks’ resurgence has caught fire and Julius Randle has provided a much-needed spark for that franchise after years of mediocrity. Still, there is a lot to look forward to in the Knicks’ organization.

On the other hand, the Knicks are suddenly big-time factors in free agency, so certainly something could be brewing. They have been linked to many high-profile names, including Damian Lillard and Chris Paul, among others, and certainly they are eyeing free agency instead of trying to build through the draft.

A bold move, and let’s see if it ends up paying off in the end. For now, they wait a bit longer to make a selection on draft night.