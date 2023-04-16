My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs got underway on Saturday afternoon, and the most surprising result of the first day of action saw the New York Knicks pull off a surprising 101-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks controlled the action for much of the game, and while the Cavs rallied late, the Knicks managed to hold them off and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Knicks fans are known to be fairly crazy, so as you’d expect, they were providing some wild takes after seeing their favorite team grind out an encouraging win over the Cavs. Some of those takes were caught on video, and well, they are certainly interesting, and likely will catch the attention of the Cavs and their fans.

"We're sweeping the Cavs! Light work!" "Knicks in 4!" "Knicks in 3!" Knicks fans were HYPE after winning Game 1 on the road 😂pic.twitter.com/WCZEP41eTF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Predicting your favorite team to pull off a sweep isn’t the craziest thing a sports fan has ever said, but predicting them to win in three games is particularly bold. After all, it’s a seven game series, so winning in three games is literally impossible. But given how fired up these guys are, it likely wouldn’t be a wise decision to tell them this.

Bulletin board material is a very real thing in sports, and while the Cavs likely aren’t going to make it their main goal to prove these fans wrong, chances are they are hearing all the chatter surrounding them, and will be looking to bounce back in Game 2. You can never get too confident in the NBA Playoffs, so it will be interesting to see whether Cleveland will make these fans eat their words by the time this series is over.