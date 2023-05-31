ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors haven’t shared many similarities over the years. They did, however, see a similar departure this past week as both teams parted ways with their respective general managers: Bob Myers for the Warriors and Scott Perry for the Knicks.

As the architect behind building the Stephen Curry-led dynasty, teams with open front office jobs are understandably dreaming of potentially luring in Myers to lead their franchise.

Knicks fans are no different. With the timing of the announcements, Twitter has been rife with Bob Myers-to-New York chatter from orange and blue avatars.

A handful of them believe the signs are all there, ala Brian Windhorst calling the Utah Jazz blow-up.

Scott Perry is leaving the Knicks as GM. Warriors GM Bob Myers leaves Golden State on the same day. pic.twitter.com/utbDl4K37i — Trav B Ryan 🇹🇹🇭🇹♒️🗽 (@travbryanmusic) May 31, 2023

Some Knicks fans are even more optimistic, celebrating as if he already agreed to switch coastlines.

KNICKS HIRE BOB MYERS AND WE FINALLY BUILD AROUND BRUNSON AND RJ I SEE THE LIGHT pic.twitter.com/ECzIPtHVq0 — ₚₘ (@cvzmo) May 31, 2023

Some Knicks fans resorted to begging while others made some rather unsavory offers in exchange for New York to get it done.

I’d kill for the Knicks to get someone like Bob Myers omg he would make this team even better — Milly 🇵🇷 (@holliboy1997) May 30, 2023

BOB MYERS PLEASE COME TO THE KNICKS OR CLIPPERS!!! pic.twitter.com/IxiH3iRiCz — Mike Zimmelman (@MZimmel) May 30, 2023

However, the stars may not be as aligned as many fans think. Knicks insider Steve Popper, who was one of the first to break the news of Scott Perry’s looming departure, was adamant in that the timing did not indicate Bob Myers was coming to the Big Apple.

I don't want to be the one to spoil dreams, but no, this is not bringing Bob Myers to the Knicks. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) May 31, 2023

A few Knicks fans also had a more pragmatic viewpoint about everything, with Leon Rose having done a respectable job thus far with the current roster since taking over three seasons ago.

Dear Knicks Twitter, Leon Rose has taken the Knicks to the playoffs 2 out of the 3 years he’s been here. Prior to his hire we hadn’t been in the playoffs since 2013. Why do you think James Dolan would part ways with Leon Rose to hire Bob Myers? pic.twitter.com/CNPjr5aVvN — Knickanator (@Knickanator_) May 31, 2023

Knicks fans can dream of hiring Bob Myers, but none of them should be holding their breath.