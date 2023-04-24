Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

New York Knicks fans just can’t stop roasting Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after the ‘Bockers took a 3-1 lead in their NBA Playoffs series.

Following the Cavs’ brutal 102-93 loss in Game 4 on Sunday, Knicks fans let him hear it. Many mocked him for his performance as compared to Jalen Brunson, who had a monster 29 points on 50 percent shooting. The Cleveland All-Star basically laid an egg and finished with 11 points on 5-of-18 overall shooting.

Unfortunately for Mitchell, the mockery didn’t stop there. As the Knicks faithful celebrated outside the iconic Madison Square Garden, a group of fans couldn’t help but pile more misery on the Cavs guard. Fans reminded him how he was almost sent to New York, shouting: “YO, SPIDEY! DON’T YOU WISH YOU CAME TO THE KNICKSSSS?!?!?!”

“YO, SPIDEY! DON’T YOU WISH YOU CAME TO THE KNICKSSSS?!?!?!” Knicks fans were HYPED on the streets after their Game 4 victory vs. the Cavs 🤣 (via @chiliriv) pic.twitter.com/dQ339QxMFW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 24, 2023

To be fair to Donovan Mitchell, though, it’s not like it was his choice to be sent to Cleveland from the Utah Jazz. In fact, he has admitted before that he thought it was a done deal and he was going to New York.

It doesn’t look like Mitchell is also regretting being sent to the Cavs, especially when you consider the regular season he had. They have been just as successful as a group like the Knicks, with Cleveland finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record in the regular season.

Sure enough, however, Mitchell really needs to step up for the Cavs if he wants all the criticisms and jokes on him to stop. He has largely struggled against New York, and his latest display certainly doesn’t help.