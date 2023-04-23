Donovan Mitchell is many things—an All-NBA superstar, the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers, a dunk contest champion. But, after scoring just 11 points in a 5-18 disasterclass in the Cavs’ 102-93 Game 4 loss, he’s mainly the butt of Knicks’ fans jokes. After dicing the Knicks up in the first two games of the series, Mitchell never found a groove in the Cavs’ two losses in New York. And Knicks fans on Twitter are letting him hear it.

“Just like we all predicted last summer” wrote Knicks Film School host Andrew Claudio on Twitter, “Donovan Mitchell is doing everything he can to help the Knicks win a playoff game.”

Donovan Mitchell when he sees Jalen Brunson on the other team pic.twitter.com/ygfS9P5IEs — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) April 23, 2023

“Number of first-round picks the Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell: 3” tweeted Knicks writer Tommy Beer. “Number of first-round pick swaps the Cavs traded for Mitchell: 2. Number of All-Stars the Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell: 1. Number of made FGs in the second half in Game 4 by Donovan Mitchell: 1”

Donovan Mitchell has more Turnovers than the entire Knicks team at halftime. pic.twitter.com/CtH3ALXe4R — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) April 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While no shortage of Knicks die hards got in on the fun, national media figures and talking heads didn’t hesitate to roast Mitchell either.

“Donovan Mitchell, just pathetic,” opined FS1 First Things First host Skip Bayless. “On January 2nd, he scored 71 points. Today, in a highly winnable game, he didn’t score his first points of the 2nd half until 2 minutes remained and the game was lost.”