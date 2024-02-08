Knicks finalize trade amid OG Anunoby's injury.

The New York Knicks were active ahead of the trade deadline after acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons. This team is loading up for a playoff run, as New York is playing at a high level mid-way through the season. However, there is some concerning news regarding the reason for the deal, as OG Anunoby's injury reportedly played a part.

Anunoby's injury was recently changed from an elbow inflammation to a bone spur irritation, according to Ian Begley of SNY TV. Reports indicate that the uncertainty around OG Anunoby's status led to the Knicks trading for Bogdanovic and Burks.

“Told that uncertainty/concern around OG Anunoby's injury has factored into NYK's deadline approach. Heard Anunoby had been making progress late last week but he's missed games since then. NYK yesterday changed injury description from elbow inflammation to bone spur irritation.”

That's not an ideal situation for the Knicks. OG Anunoby has been going off since being traded to New York from the Toronto Raptors. It's not clear when he'll overcome this injury. However, New York made sure to find some strong depth to make up for his absence for the time being.

Considering the Knicks made this move we may not see Anunoby return for some time. The franchise may aim to keep him out of the lineup until after the NBA All-Star break. If that's the case, the star guard could be out for another several weeks. It really just depends how his bone spur irritation develops.

With that said, the Knicks should remain competitive even with OG Anunoby out. Bogdanovic and Burks are consistent players and can play around the perimeter well. Once Anunoby returns, New York will be in full force and primed for a playoff run.