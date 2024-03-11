OG Anunoby is nearing a return from injury. NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest Anunoby update during a Monday appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back.
“OG Anunoby is close, this is right around the time that he's been expected to be back on the floor,” Charania said. “So look over the next week or so, OG Anunoby will be back on the court.”
Later in the day, Charania took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a potential return date for Anunoby.
“Knicks forward OG Anunoby – out since Jan. 27 with elbow injury – is expected to return as soon as Tuesday vs. 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He's expected to be upgraded on injury report,” Charania wrote.
Anunoby, who was acquired by the Knicks from the Toronto Raptors earlier in the 2023-24 season via trade, has been battling an elbow injury. New York would love to have Anunoby return for Tuesday's rematch with the Philadelphia 76ers after the Sixers defeated the Knicks 79-73 on Sunday.
OG Anunoby's impact on Knicks
The 26-year-old has played a pivotal role for New York since the trade. He is averaging 15.6 points per outing on 51.6 percent field goal and 39.1 percent three-point shooting across 14 games with New York. Anunoby is also recording averages of 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game with the Knicks.
He helps the team in a number of different ways. They certainly missed his offensive prowess during Sunday's abysmal 73-point performance against the 76ers. Anunoby will provide an offensive spark upon his return.
Barring a setback, it appears likely that return could come to fruition on Tuesday. Nothing is guaranteed as of this story's writing, though, so Knicks fans will want to closely monitor Anunoby's status ahead of tip-off on Tuesday.