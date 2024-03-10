Recently, head coach Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks have been trying to stay afloat in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture as they navigate a slew of injuries to star players including Julius Randle and OG Anunoby. Thibodeau's squad had been rolling after acquiring Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors shortly before the trade deadline, but recently, the Knicks have started to drop some games as their lack of available talent has begun to catch up to them.
Still, it appears there is now hope that both Anunoby, Randle, as well as Mitchell Robinson, who was originally thought to be out for the entirety of the year after sustaining an injury earlier this season, could return sooner rather than later.
“They can travel. Hopefully OG gets cleared and should be able to play,” said Thibodeau, per Ian Begley of SNY on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
The Knicks will hit the road for a few contests following Tuesday evening's home tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers (in a possible playoff preview) and Randle and Anunoby are expected to make the trip with the Knicks in anticipation of their return.
When OG Anunoby and Julius Randle are on the court, the Knicks look to be on the same tier as anyone in the Eastern Conference with the exception of the Boston Celtics, who have the best record in the NBA by a country mile and are a perfect 4-0 against the Knicks this season.
New York next takes the court on Tuesday vs the 76ers once again.