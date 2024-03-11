Sunday night's game at the Madison Square Garden between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks was a throwback to the 1990s. It was a low-scoring contest that saw both Philly and New York shoot horribly from the floor. How horrible? Well, it was the first time since 2016 that both teams in the same game failed to score more than 80 points, according to Basketball Reference.
“Tonight’s 79-73 win by Philadelphia is the first time since January 2016 where neither team in a game scored 80 points.”
The good news for the 7e6rs is that even though they shot just 38.8 percent from the field, they still got the job done in the Big Apple by coming away with the victory. It's not as much fun for the Knicks, who went just 32.5 percent from the floor and suffered a loss against a team missing its top two players; Philadelphia played without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Kelly Oubre Jr. paced the Sixers with 18 points, while Paul Reed and Buddy Hield chipped in 13 and 16 points respectively while coming off the bench.
Despite the win, the 76ers will have to find a quick fix to their misfiring offense. Before the win against the Knicks, Philadelphia shot 41.9 percent in a three-game losing skid, while averaging only 103.7 points in the same span. Hopefully for the 76ers, their shooting will be much better this coming Tuesday when they have a rematch against the Knicks in the same building.
The 76ers are 36-28 after the win over the Knicks — good for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.