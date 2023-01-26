Madison Square Garden Company CEO James Dolan remains a disliked figure throughout the sports world. The infamous owner of the New York Knicks and Rangers isn’t as hands-on with running his teams as he used to be and often just remains in the background in silence. Now, he is stepping back into the spotlight in a wild interview.

In a rare public interview with Fox 5, Dolan downplayed the Garden’s usage of facial recognition technology that was deployed to keep out lawyers pursuing litigation against his company as well as fans and celebrities he doesn’t approve of.

James Dolan stumbling and bumbling on the morning news pic.twitter.com/Bj2D3NyHTO — Cynical Knicks Fan | CKF (@cynicalknicks) January 26, 2023

“Facial recognition, right, is just the technology. I mean, when I walked into the studio, did you recognize my face? Facial recognition! Technology just makes you better at it,” James Dolan said. “The real issue that’s going on here is our policy of not letting attorneys who are suing us into our building until they’re done suing us. When they’re done, they’re very much welcome back.”

Dolan also said that he would ban booze at upcoming Rangers games as he continues his feud with the NYS Liquor Authority. The feud stems from his usage of facial recognition technology, which could result in the arena losing its liquor license. Instead of alcoholic drinks, fans will be given flyers with the photo and contact information of the authority’s chair.

A portion of the interview was dedicated to the teams he owns. In discussing the recent thumb injury to Mitchell Robinson, he butchers the reported time frame for his return to the court. James Dolan’s tenure of team ownership will not get any prettier following his latest media appearance.