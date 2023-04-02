Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett is sick and is out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, the Athletic Knicks beat writer Fred Katz wrote in a Sunday tweet.

Barrett, a former 2019 first-round pick out of Duke, is averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 71 starts for the Knicks in the 2022-23 season.

A scoring battle between Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell during a 130-116 win over the Cavs in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday ended in a 48-point performance for Brunson. Mitchell said facing the Knicks in the playoffs would provide an opportunity to play in front of his friends and family.

“It’s full circle,” Mitchell said, per the New York Daily News. “You wouldn’t want it any other way. What kid wouldn’t want to play against his hometown team in the playoffs? I think for me, I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s a storybook ending — it’s not ending, but it’s a storyline.

“Something that’s really special and near and dear to me, being able to play in a playoff game in front of my friends and family, the team that I grew up watching.”

RJ Barrett scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds during the win. He hit six of his 17 field goal attempts as he took confident shots from the left corner and the right wing before driving in for contested layups against Cleveland’s interior defenders.

Four players are listed on Washington’s injury report, according to ESPN. Guard Monte Morris and forward Kyle Kuzma were ruled out of Sunday’s game with ankle injuries. Center Kristaps Porzingis Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not suit up for Sunday’s game against the Knicks. Guard Bradley Beal Beal (knee) will not play in Sunday’s game.

The Knicks will tip off against the Wizards at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday in Madison Square Garden.