RJ Barrett laughs at shocking Knicks ‘role player’ take on Twitter

New York Knicks rising star RJ Barrett couldn’t help but laugh at the latest comments about him being a role player.

In a recent basketball podcast, a group of guys labeled Barrett as nothing more than just a role player. The hating didn’t stop there, as he was repeatedly called “trash” who gets excused a lot because the Knicks and their other players have been so bad.

Of course Barrett saw the ridiculous comments and decided to react. While he did not say anything, he made is thoughts clear with the laughing emoji.

😂 — Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) August 15, 2022

While it’s true that RJ Barrett has yet to prove anything in his NBA career, calling him trash and just a mere role player is just absurd. After all, this is a 22-year-old wing who averaged 20.0 points on 40.1 percent shooting from the field. in 2021-22.

Opposing NBA teams are wary of him, as proven by the fact that they send their best wing-stoppers on him much like Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

The 10 2021-22 players who spent the highest percentage of their time on offense guarded by Wing Stoppers: 1. Bradley Beal

2. Terrence Ross

3. Devin Booker

4. RJ Barrett

5. Kevin Durant

6. Luka Doncic

7. DeMar DeRozan

8. Khris Middleton

9. Donovan Mitchell

10. Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/BiZnD9NHBt — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) August 17, 2022

Barrett is in no way the best player in the NBA or maybe even in the Knicks today, but what he has proven is he has the ability to become one. Plus, he just finished his third year in the NBA and there are still a lot of stuff he can learn and improve.

But hey, the haters should only fuel Barrett to shut them up with his play. He is already used to having several doubters, so getting new ones shouldn’t hurt. It just means he has more people to prove wrong.