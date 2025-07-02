One of the many highlights of the 2025 WNBA season hasn't even been what's happening on the court. For Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally, establishing the league's new collective bargaining agreement is essential.

The players opted out of their current deal and are looking to renegotiate ahead of the 2026 season. However, Sabally criticized the WNBA after a Mercury win regarding the scheduling.

That's only one of the issues the players have underlined. During Tuesday's media availability, the All-Star starter shared how disrespected she felt by the original CBA proposal.

“We got a proposal from the league, which was honestly a slap in the face,” Sabally said. “We really have to put an emphasis on the players that are in our league right now. But I love to see the league growing.

Adding these teams in Philly and Detroit, how amazing is that?! The league can grow, but how cool would it also be to have a little bit of expansion on the rosters?”

Currently, each WNBA team is allowed a maximum of 12 players on a roster. With inevitable injuries happening, players can be signed to hardship contracts. However, that's typically for seven days.

After that, players are released and must find new temporary homes.

Mercury's Satou Sabally wants the WNBA to check other areas first

While expansion is a necessity with the growing popularity, expanding the roster size is a necessary first step before anything else.

There have been stories throughout the 2025 season and years prior of quality players being released. For instance, Julie Vanloo of the Golden State Valkyries was released because of her international commitment with Belgium.

In her absence, Kaitlyn Chen stepped up and eventually took Vanloo's place, without realizing. That specific scenario is a microcosm of the ongoing roster size issues.

In Phoenix's organization, they had some tough decisions to make. As an example, the Mercury released rookie Megan McConnell because of players like Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack returning.

Nonetheless, she detailed more on what she feels the WNBA needs to do before establishing more teams.

“Let's focus on the teams that have everything set up right now, and maybe focus on the teams also that find excuses continuously to lack investment into their players before we focus on adding more to the grain of people that can't really be sustained,” Sabally said.

The Mercury will take on the Dallas Wings on Thursday in Arlington. It will be Sabally's first time back in the city facing her former team.

