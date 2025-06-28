The New York Knicks' coaching search continues. New reports have surfaced regarding the status of two former NBA head coaches' candidacies for the vacancy.

Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown are both advancing to the next stage of the process and will have a second round of interviews with the Knicks, per KnicksFanTV.

Jenkins went 250-214 in six seasons as the Memphis Grizzlies' head coach. He checks several boxes key to the Knicks' search. In his six years in Memphis, however, his Grizzlies advanced to the second round of the playoffs just once in 2022. The Golden State Warriors defeated them in six games to end their 2024-25 season.

Brown brings 11 years of NBA head-coaching experience to the table. He went 454-304 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings. He has even more experience than Jenkins and has guided teams through successful playoff runs with various types of rosters.

Most recently, he helped the Kings break a long-running playoff drought. But after running into a proverbial wall organizationally and on the court, the team fired Brown and traded All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox.

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori is also still being considered by the Knicks, according to KnicksFanTV. The 51-year-old Nori began coaching at the NBA level in 2009.

He's known as the ‘Ted Lasso' of NBA assistant coaches because of his witty navigation of halftime interviews. His coaching career itself began in the late 1990s when family friend Butch Carter offered him an internship. Nori later coached baseball at the collegiate level before returning to the NBA.

The Knicks are looking for a coach to help lead their team to the next stage of contention. An NBA Finals appearance – and victory – are that stage. The Knicks have to decide if Jenkins, Brown, or Nori represent that. For now, all three remain in the mix for the job.