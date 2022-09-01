RJ Barrett’s message to Knicks fans after signing new contract

Some league followers found timing of the New York Knicks officially announcing RJ Barrett’s contract extension as oddly convenient. After all, New York tweeted the news mere moments after reports emerged about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell, robbing the Knicks of the opportunity to bring the star guard home.

Regardless, even the most frustrated, disgruntled New York fans must be taking at least some solace from the notion of Barrett continuing his promising career with the Knicks.

As news of Mitchell’s trade to Cleveland rocked the basketball world, the 21-year-old wing shared a message with New York faithful about his extension, expressing excitement about the terms of his contract and seeing fans back in the stands at Madison Square Garden.

Initial reporting on Barrett’s four-year extension—up to $120 million with incentives—came on Tuesday, along with the caveat that it could complicate New York’s pursuit of Mitchell. It’s still unclear if the Utah Jazz were ever interested in Barrett as the headliner in a potential Mitchell trade with the Knicks, wary of committing long-term money at the very beginning of a long rebuilding process.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer noted that New York’s refusal to include more than two unprotected first-round picks in a package for Mitchell is what ultimately prevented the organization from bringing the Westchester native to Manhattan.

Barrett averaged 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 2021-22, coming into his own during his third NBA season. The progress he made as a playmaker and defender came at the expense of efficiency, though, as Barrett’s 51.1 true shooting percentage fell well below league average and his improved 2020-21 mark. The lefty’s 33.7 effective field goal percentage on pull-up jumpers ranked second-worst among the 95 players who took at least three such shots per game, according to NBA.com/stats.

Barrett doesn’t need to be a full-fledged star to live up to his gaudy new contract, though. The salary cap is rising, and wings capable of checking multiple positions, making secondary playmaking reads and knocking down open shots have never been more valuable. He comes close to checking those boxes right now, and still has room for improvement at 22.

Barrett’s future, basically, is bright. As for the Knicks’ at large after missing out on Mitchell, though? That remains to be seen.