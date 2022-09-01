Donovan Mitchell’s tenure with the Utah Jazz has reportedly come to a close. But the electric star guard isn’t heading back home to the New York Knicks, his presumed destination ever since news broke in July that Utah was looking to trade him. The Cleveland Cavaliers came out of nowhere to win the Mitchell sweepstakes, sending Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and rookie Ochai Agbaji to Utah along with three future first-round picks and a pair of pick swaps.

That’s an incredibly hefty price to pay for any player, let alone one who’s a tricky fit next to Cavaliers All-Star point Darius Garland on both sides. Cleveland general manager Koby Altman and owner Dan Gilbert clearly believe Mitchell’s presence is worth sacrificing all that future draft capital and spending flexibility, though, giving the Cavaliers an extremely intriguing core of Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen that’s ready to compete for the playoffs right now and possesses a championship ceiling going forward.

What does this stunning turn of events mean for the Knicks? Well, let’s just say the immediate reaction of New York faithful wasn’t exactly calm and composed.

every Knicks rebuild pic.twitter.com/aTTlmURoae — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 1, 2022

@stephenasmith after finding out the Knicks not getting Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/3OhbV8aY5Z — 2x Degree Papi, MSW (@iDont_Chase) September 1, 2022

Now we get to watch Mitchell cook our ass four times per year, dumb Knicks. 🙃 — EatWithAliens.com (@HardworkTRAV) September 1, 2022

D Mitchell just getting to Cavs might put all Knicks fan on watch — Chase (@gotnba) September 1, 2022

Donovan Mitchell basically begged to be a Knick lmao. The Knicks made all these trades during the draft to not draft anyone for this specific trade. Absolute clown show running this team 🤡🤡🤡🤡 #circus #cavs — Danny Slayer (@SummYunggGuyy) September 1, 2022

I wanted the Knicks to grab Mitchell too like bring some damn excitement back to the garden again — Lito Puente 🇩🇴 (@LitO_MaCKiN4ShO) September 1, 2022

Some league followers couldn’t help but notice that New York officially announced RJ Barrett’s contract extension moments after news broke of Mitchell’s trade to Cleveland. Could that be a coincidence? Considering terms of Barrett’s contract were initially reported a few days ago, most think not.

So the news breaks that Donovan Mitchell is being traded to the Cavs and minutes later the Knick announce RJ Barrett's contract extension with a photo of him signing it. Wow. #knicks — Joseph Staszewski (@Joe_Staszewski) September 1, 2022

A very quick statement following the Mitchell news, eh? #Knicks https://t.co/3XoNxpIBxL — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) September 1, 2022

The #Knicks officially announce Barrett's extension the same time Mitchell is traded to the Cavs, and not New York. Smart. https://t.co/xk1O5wH9Ip — Andrew Steele-Davis (@andrewsteeled) September 1, 2022

Still, other Knicks fans reacted to losing out on Mitchell in a more measured, level-headed manner. After all, Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge got another king’s ransom for Mitchell after receiving the same from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Rudy Gobert earlier this summer.

With Barrett, Jalen Brunson and promising young players like Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and Emmanuel Quickly in the fold, maybe the best thing for New York was seeing Mitchell traded elsewhere?

Would I have been mad if the knicks got Mitchell? no….but was never really excited about about a Mitchell Brunson backcourt. Now we need to get rid of Rose and Randle, Fournier to the second unit, and let the kids cook. — aj proulx (@Ahjmahal4) September 1, 2022

Not getting Mitchell is the best thing for the Knicks. — NYK Raider (@NYKraider) September 1, 2022

RJ Barrett alone is worth more than all three players Utah is getting in this deal. Glad the Knicks didn't give in when Ainge was clearly trying to fleece them. Donovan Mitchell doesn't make you a championship contender, just keep building the right way. https://t.co/V58FDbIKqN — Peter Dewey (@peterdewey2) September 1, 2022

I would have loved Mitchell on the Knicks, but that haul is crazy. It would of felt like all those other trades in the past if we did something similar. Plus, I'm super happy RJ got an extension. We move #Knicks — Sammy Caban Jr (@scaban22) September 1, 2022

I didn’t want to see the Knicks give up six first-round picks and Grimes and others for him. It is better to keep your young talent intact & build around a guy like Barrett, and then next off-season, there will probably be much better players than Donovan Mitchell available. https://t.co/qsXgW3Kp45 — Nick Albano (@nick222222) September 1, 2022

Of course, just because Mitchell was dealt to the Cavaliers hardly means he’s entrenched with the wine and gold forever. His dreams of starring in a big market are well known, and Mitchell takes pride in his New York roots. Might Cleveland be a pitstop on his ultimate journey back to Manhattan?

I think the worst-case scenario for the Cavs is that in two years, Mitchell still wants to play in a big market and they just make some sort of Mitchell/Barrett swap with the Knicks. That's the WORST CASE scenario imo, and it's still pretty good. The upside is championships. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) September 1, 2022

This is fine for the Knicks in long term. The chances of signing Mitchell in free agency are higher than giving up the future for a few second round exits https://t.co/qdBb4e1iDV — Caleb (@chemmers25) September 1, 2022

Donovan Mitchell on the 2026 Knicks is gonna be a movie 😊 pic.twitter.com/04fDtou3oB — 🔌 (@Hospey) September 1, 2022

Cue the rumor mill for 2025, when Mitchell can first become a free agent—unless he finds a new, permanent home with the upstart Cavaliers.