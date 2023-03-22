There are moments in sports that do not require any additional details or backstory. They simply transcend the rest of the game. New York Knicks legend Willis Reed stepping on the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals produced a mystical aura that spoke for itself.

Reed passed away Tuesday at the age of 80. His impact on and off the court will live in the hearts of fans. And the resolve he showed five decades ago when he played through injury in that classic Game 7 will eternally reside in Knicks lore. Just ask superfan Spike Lee.

“When Willis Reed came out of the tunnel, it was the loudest sound I’ve ever heard. The entire Lakers team turned around to watch…the game was won right there,” Lee recounted to Knicks Fan TV.



"When Willis Reed came out of the tunnel, it was the loudest sound I've ever heard. The entire Lakers team turned around to watch…the game was won right there." Spike Lee remembers an epic moment at MSG, the Game 7 return of The Captain, Willis Reed pic.twitter.com/J1tnqgoyeW — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) March 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Captain lit a fire under his teammates and in Madison Square Garden ahead of that decisive 1970 championship game. He missed the previous contest with a torn muscle in his thigh and was expected to be out that night as well. As Lee noted, his return completely blindsided the Lakers and those watching. Reed set the tone with two buckets to begin the game. Those were the only four points he would score in his 27 minutes of action, but they were enough. The display of pure guts was infectious.

Walt “Clyde” Frazier had one of the greatest championship performances in NBA history, scoring 36 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor. But Willis Reed cannot be discounted for boosting the Knicks to their first title in franchise history. He was named Finals MVP, an honor he would claim again when New York bested their West Coast rival again in 1973.

Reed was a beacon of hope for an entire city, and his toughness is something that athletes should still aspire to today.

Rest easy, Captain.