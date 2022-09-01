The Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the basketball world on Thursday after it was announced that the two teams had agreed to a deal for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Miami Heat were one of the teams that were linked to a Mitchell trade, with reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro rumored to be the centerpiece of a potential deal for Miami. This obviously never came to fruition, and for his part, Herro immediately took to Twitter after news of the Mitchell trade broke:

“Nahhh keep that same energy..” Herro wrote in his tweet.

The Heat guard’s message is very cryptic, and for all we know, this could have nothing to do with the Mitchell trade. Then again, the timing of the tweet is highly suspicious, and it just doesn’t feel like a coincidence.

Even if Herro’s tweet was in reference to Mitchell’s move to Cleveland, it’s still difficult to deduce what he’s trying to say here. It could be a message aimed at the naysayers that talked up the possibility of the Heat offloading him this summer via trade. Perhaps Tyler Herro just wants to remind the haters that in the end, he’s much more valuable to Miami than what some people might assume.

Either way, losing out on Donovan Mitchell means that the Heat have failed to bring in two superstars to South Beach this summer. Kevin Durant was another rumored target for Miami, and that also never came to be. It appears that regardless if this was their first option or not, the Heat are now going to enter the new season with the same core.