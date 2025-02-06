The New York Knicks helped facilitate a deal that saw Kyle Kuzma land with the Eastern Conference rival Milwaukee Bucks. The main part of the deal saw the Bucks send out Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma, which could very well backfire. The Knicks involvement came after rumors swirled for weeks regarding the availability of Jericho Sims, New York finally shipped him to Milwaukee in exchange for Delon Wright, as part of the broader deal. In addition to Wright, the deal also saw the Knicks swap the draft rights of Mathias Lessort (Panathinaikos, EuroLeague) for Hugo Besson (Manisa Basket, Basketball Champions League).

Jericho Sims is headed for Milwaukee

Sims fell out of coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation after a few mediocre performances earlier this season. He's only played more than five minutes in three of the Knicks' past 20 games. His lack of offensive polish and basketball IQ made it difficult to justify his place on the floor. But Sims' size and athleticism will probably translate to a few more seasons in the NBA, at the very least.

From the Knicks' perspective, the strong play of Precious Achiuwa since returning from injury cast Sims out of his role as a primary reserve. And Ariel Hukporti recently showed enough to justly him as at least as capable as Sims, leaving Sims as the odd man out.

What will Delon Wright bring to the Knicks?

Wright is an NBA journeyman who has proven himself to be an effective defender and playmaker. The Knicks will be his ninth team in 10 seasons. The 32-year-old guard is having a down year, averaging 2.5 points and 1.8 assists per game, but he's still a valuable backcourt defender. Coach Thibodeau will love his effort and defensive mindset. It's unclear how Wright will factor into the team's rotation, as they already have Miles McBride, Cam Payne, and Landry Shamet as backcourt reserves, but adding a strong veteran presence rarely hurts.

Perimeter defense is always a concern in the modern NBA. But Wright's addition does not address the team's biggest need, a backup big man. The Knicks will probably have to scour the buyout market to successfully add another big man. But even if they strike out there, there is still hope on the horizon.

Knicks failed to address their primary need, but hope remains

Mitchell Robinson was recently cleared for contact in practice. Granted, he's not fully cleared for five-on-five activities, but it represents a positive step in the right direction. And the fact that New York has won eight of their last 10 games—and experienced a good deal of success against playoff teams over that span—means they are playing with house money.

The Knicks can afford to take their time with Robinson. Getting him back before the playoffs stands to have the same impact as a major addition via trade. It means adding an elite, seven-foot defender and rebounder to a team that boasts the fifth-best record in the league, as well as the fifth-best net rating.

Ultimately, much of the Knicks' postseason success is tied closely to how well Robinson returns. But there is some logic to adding (and keeping) Wright. There are certainly plenty of elite guards through whom the Knicks must get to reach their goal of an NBA championship. Wright's presence means another capable defender to throw at guys like Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Trae Young, and Tyrese Haliburton. So, if Wright remains, he might play a fairly important role come the playoffs.