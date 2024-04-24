We've got the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 3 Results simulated with NBA 2K24 to see who the game predicts will win this one. The Knicks enter Game 3 with a 2-0 record on the series, and have the 76ers right where they want them. Philadelphia, meanwhile, look to rebound the series, hopefully without some questionable referee calls. Regardless, Game 3 marks an important one for both teams, as it sets the tone for Game 4. Let's see who 2K24 predicts to win this matchup.
Knicks Vs. 76ers Game 3 Results – NBA 2K24 Simulation
According to our NBA 2K24 Simulation, the Philadelphia 76ers will beat the New York Knicks in Game 3 by a score of 106-101. Despite leading by 15 at one point, the New York Knicks slowly choked away their lead to a Sixers team who dominated after the first quarter. The Knicks played well in the first quarter, but failed to maintain their lead. Philadelphia took advantage, outscoring New York heavily in the fourth quarter, 34-23.
|TEAM
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|FINAL
|NY
|27
|24
|27
|23
|101
|PHI
|19
|28
|25
|34
|106
By the start of the second quarter, things already seemed grim for the 76ers, who were down 38-23 at one point. Despite this, Philadelphia managed to slowly come back before taking their first lead of the game since the beginning of the first quarter. They outscored the Knicks 12-7 in the final 2:25 to secure a two-possession lead and head out of this game as winners.
In terms of player performances, Joel Embiid definitely earns the game ball. He finished the game with 24 points, 21 rebounds,, 1 steal, and 3 blocks. However, much credit is due to Tyrese Maxey. The rising star earned 23 points along with 7 assists and a steal in the close victory. Additionally, a big shoutout goes to Kyle Lowry, He converted multiple free throws in the end to help Philadelphia avoid another frustrating loss.
Additionally, Lowry earned four steals in the matchup, However, did not successfully convert a single three-point attempt. However, he did what he needed to help his team win Game 3. The team needs him and other players to keep playing well in order to win this series.
As for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson played a fantastic game. He earned 39 points along with 10 assists. However, he also converted only one of six three-point attempts. Furthermore, he turned over the ball twice in what ended up being an extremely close game.
Another notable Knick performance belongs to Isaiah Hartenstein. He didn't score many points (9), but he did record 15 rebounds, a steal, and a block in the loss. However, the rest of the Knick's team didn't perform up to expectations. They'll look to turn things around in Game 4.
Additionally, check out some game stats:
|Knicks
|STAT
|76ers
|41/82 (50%)
|Field Goals
|42/86 (49%)
|8/23 (35%)
|3 Pointers
|10/31 (32%)
|11/15 (73%)
|Free Throws
|12/14 (86%)
|7
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|40
|Defensive Rebounds
|38
|1
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|5
|7 (4)
|Turnovers (Point off)
|3 (10)
|11
|Fouls
|12
|15
|Biggest Lead
|5
|23:44
|Time Of Possession
|24:14
With the win, the 76ers are now only one game behind New York. With Game 4 set in Philly, there's reason to believe the team can win and set the series even. However, the road to advancement still requires the team to win another three games. Do the 76ers have what it takes, or will their season end in dissapointment.
As for the Knicks, a hard-fought loss away isn't the problem. However, giving up a 15 point lead is. Therefore, they'll look to turn things around in Game 4. If they can win there, then the team can look forward to playing in New York again. They'll want to win this series as quick as possible to avoid any major injuries to their roster.
Overall, we do feel our simulations are becoming slightly more accurate, at least in terms of score totals and shot success percentages. However, we're always looking at more way to improve the accuracy by adjusting sliders and updating rosters. Regardless of the accuracy, we had a blast watching the simulation and seeing who the game thinks will win.
For reference, we run 12 minute quarters on NBA 2K24 New Gen, with updated rosters and adjusted sliders. Overall, we tried to lower the score totals we saw from the first wave of playoff games. While we feel the scoreboards look more realistic, we also want to find other ways to improve the accuracy.
That wraps up our Knicks vs. 76ers Game 3 Results simulation with 2K24. We hope you enjoy both our simulation and the real Game 3 when it airs this Thursday night. However, if you want more NBA 2K content, feel free to check out the latest locker codes and Season 6 rewards.
