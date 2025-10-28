The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a 3-0 start with rookie sensation VJ Edgecombe leading the charge. But head coach Nick Nurse already has his eyes on getting another talented guard back into the rotation.

Nurse shared his plans for Jared McCain's return to the lineup, as per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer on X, formerly Twitter.

“Inserting him in with the VJ [Edgecombe], Tyrese [Maxey] and [Quentin Grimes guard] group is the plan,” Nurse said. “That was sort of the plan going into the season. Again, I think they all can do a variety of things, and give us a chance to have some more depth.”

Nurse added another important note about needing McCain back in the fold.

“We need him back. We look forward to having him back,” Nurse said.

The timeline for McCain's return depends on his recovery from a recent procedure. He underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb on October 1, with the initial timeline suggesting at least a month on the sidelines.

This marks another frustrating setback for the young guard, who saw his promising rookie campaign cut short when he tore his left meniscus back in December 2024. Before that injury derailed his season, McCain was putting together an impressive first year with averages of 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game.

McCain earned Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for October and November 2024. His best performance came against Cleveland on November 13 when he dropped 34 points and dished out 10 assists.

With McCain sidelined, Edgecombe has seized the opportunity and taken the league by storm in his first three games. The third overall pick is putting up remarkable numbers with averages of 25.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50/40/75 from the field.

His debut performance against Boston set a franchise record with 34 points in a 117-116 victory. That total also ranks as the third-highest scoring debut in NBA history, putting him in rare company right away.

Nurse's plan suggests he wants to deploy multiple ball-handlers who can space the floor and create for others. The guard rotation could become one of Philadelphia's biggest strengths once McCain is cleared to play.