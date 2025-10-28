The 2025 Philadelphia 76ers have started the season playing well, at 3-0. The keys have been Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe in the backcourt and not Joel Embiid as much. The 76ers are also still missing Paul George due to injury. Embiid has been a stalwart down low for the 76ers, but there could be talk about whether it might be time to move on from Joel Embiid.

That is not an out-of-the-box idea because, as good as Embiid has been, there is only so much he can do in Philadelphia if they cannot win and keep losing in the postseason before the NBA Finals and the Conference Finals. Former NBA player and current analyst DeMarcus Cousins said that he thinks it's fair to ask if the 76ers are better without Embiid. He believes the front office is definitely talking about that possibility.

Cousins said, “I'm pretty sure the front office is having talks about it, what it looks like, what the possibility is, and if they should consider closing this door moving forward.”

It is still very early in the NBA season, but the idea that the 76ers might be better off without a former NBA MVP seems wild on the surface. It might actually be true.

One of Joel Embiid's most significant issues is his health. Due to injuries, he has missed over 400 games during his NBA career. Embiid is also not getting any younger, and he's already had injury issues, so with age, those injuries might only worsen.

The other big reason the 76ers could be better without Embiid is the changing play styles in the NBA. Embiid is the focal point on offense whenever he is in the game, and while he has shown to be dominant at times, he's slow and can hog the ball down low with less offensive movement. That is all on top of the fact that he has a minutes restriction right now.

Without Embiid, the focus is on Maxey and Edgecomb, and the ball moves around much more easily and quickly. Despite Embiid's incredible talent, the offense becomes more dynamic and suitable for today's NBA.

Through two games, Embiid is averaging 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and 0.5 blocks per game with a 40% field goal percentage. The idea of trading Embiid is not imminent, but it could continue to grow as an idea, depending on how the 76ers' season works out.