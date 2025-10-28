The 2025-26 NBA season is still in its infancy, but rookie guard VJ Edgecombe has already announced himself as a force to be reckoned with. Through the first three games, the 76ers' third overall pick has scored a staggering 75 points, outpacing the legendary Michael Jordan’s scoring output over the same span in his rookie year.

Olhem esse recorde do VJ Edgecombe… O 2° jogador com mais pontos nos 3 primeiros jogos da carreira desde 1980. Acima de nomes como MICHAEL JORDAN e LEBRON JAMES. pic.twitter.com/8z8YhRY60h — Brooklyn Guy (@BrooklynGuyNBA) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edgecombe’s early-season dominance has been powered by both his raw athleticism and his rapidly growing confidence under the mentorship of teammate Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey has led the charge in Philly’s backcourt, averaging 43 points and eight assists in the first three games, and Edgecombe has thrived alongside him. Their chemistry has made the 76ers one of the NBA’s most compelling and unexpected stories early this season.

Through two games before facing the Orlando Magic, Edgecombe had already posted eye-catching averages: 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2 steals per night while playing a whopping 41 minutes per game.

He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc on eight attempts per contest, demonstrating a scoring versatility that immediately makes him a matchup problem for opposing defenses.

Article Continues Below

Screw the Oladipo, Westbrook, and Butler comparisons. I'm comparing VJ Edgecombe to Michael Jordan himself. Fearless, relentless, and those shots are coming in from everywhere. Also MJ never really focused on three-pointers, so that's a plus for VJ. https://t.co/MgmSEsVVma — Antlers & Chuu Kick (@antlerschuukick) October 28, 2025

In Game 3 against the Orlando Magic, Edgecombe continued his scorching start with 26 points in 39 minutes, adding seven steals, four rebounds, and two three-pointers.

Even without Joel Embiid on the floor, the 76ers cruised to a 136-124 victory, thanks in large part to the rookie’s ability to create shots for himself and others. Edgecombe’s playmaking and defensive instincts, coupled with his high-energy scoring, have helped Philadelphia remain undefeated and firmly in the spotlight.

While the 2025-26 season is just beginning, it’s clear that VJ Edgecombe isn’t just a promising rookie; he’s a player making immediate historical comparisons. With his combination of scoring, vision, and defensive activity, Edgecombe is proving that the future of the 76ers’ backcourt might already be in motion, and he’s doing it spectacularly.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if the rookie can maintain this blistering pace.