Knicks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Julius Randle

One of the teams under the most pressure in 2022-23 is certainly the New York Knicks. After a long-awaited playoff appearance in 2020-21, fans expected an improvement in 2021-22. However, things did not go as planned.

The Knicks went just 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Part of it was due to New York’s experiment with Kemba Walker at point guard, which was abandoned midway through the season. Additionally, the team’s main star, Julius Randle, had a down year after a career year. After being named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, the power forward decreased in almost all categories, including points from 24.1 to 20.1 per game.

Still, the former Kentucky Wildcat is essential for the Knicks this upcoming year. If he goes back to his 2020-21 form, New York can be a playoff team again. However, the front office added a player who can be a game-changer. This piece can complement Randle’s game, plus create his own shot.

With that being said, here is the New York Knicks’ X-factor for the 2022-23 season.

New York Knicks X-Factor: Jalen Brunson

Months before the free agency period started, fans around the league were sure Jalen Brunson would join the Knicks. After a long time waiting, the guard joined New York on a four-year, $104 million contract. That deal cost a lot of assets to the front office. In order to sign it, the Knicks had to trade away Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, both important rotational pieces in recent years. Also, they traded away multiple first-round picks and are under investigation for tampering, showing the team believes in what they have in Brunson.

The former Maverick is coming off his best year in the league. He eventually became a starter throughout the season, joining the opening lineup in 61 of his 76 games. Brunson averaged a career-best 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He also shot 50.2% from the field, 37.3% on 3-pointers and 84% from the free-throw line.

In the playoffs, his contributions significantly increased. The guard averaged 21.6 points as he started in all of Dallas’ 18 games. It included a big 41-point performance versus the Utah Jazz in the first round with Luka Doncic sidelined. The Mavericks entered the matchup down 0-1, so his display certainly played a role in turning the series in Dallas’ favor.

With Tim Hardaway Jr. out due to injury, Brunson became a reliable partner to Luka Dončić. The former Villanova Wildcat understood his supporting role, yet was one of the most efficient players on the roster.

Now in New York, Brunson will have the opportunity to dictate the team’s offense. As the starting point guard, he should have more shots and control over how the offense runs. It would not be a surprise to see him averaging over 20 points and seven assists for the first time in his career.

The addition of Brunson can also be beneficial to RJ Barrett’s development. The Knicks’ lottery pick in 2019 had a career high last season with 20 points per game. However, his efficiency went down from his sophomore year, hitting just above 40% from the field.

With Brunson having the ball in his hands, Barrett could go to quality shots over quantity. The former Duke Blue Devil will share the backcourt with a more experienced player, something that he lacked in his earlier seasons in the NBA.

All things considered, Brunson should be the Knicks’ X-factor in the 2022-23 season. Not only will he help the team win immediately, but he will also take away some of the pressure from Randle and Barrett. With Brunson as the starting point guard, New York fans can expect a return to the playoffs by the end of the year.