After officially turning heel on Big E and the rest of the WWE Universe alike on the RAW after Survivor Series, how did Kofi Kingston feel the morning after?

Was he remorseful for his decision, regretting the decision to attack Big E on the mic after having been friends and faction mates for the last decade? Or was he cool with it, enjoying his first chance to work as a heel in years?

Well, based on his social it's almost certainly the latter, as it's a new dawn, it's a… well, you know, and Kingston's feeling good.

Of snap, is this Grinch-level behavior what fans should expect from heel Kingston in 2024? No wonder Santa Claus is considering moving the New Day – minus Big E – to the naughty list for their recent antics.

Kofi Kingston believes the possibilities are endless on Netflix

Discussing WWE's move to Netflix in January with Patriots Pregame Social, Kingston broke down what fans should expect, including some fund twists and turns available only on streaming.

“I think the possibilities are endless. It's super exciting. When it's all said and done, it's going to be a real historical move. Traditionally, Netflix hasn't engaged in sports. Now, here we are with WWE, as sports entertainment, we're kind of walking that line between sports entertainment and introducing sports to Netflix. The possibilities are endless,” Kingston told Patriots Pregame Social via Fightful.

“I don't know what it's going to look like, but we're all super excited about it and it's going to be amazing. We're in a super exciting time with wrestling right now. The business is at an Attitude (Era) level of interest and ticket sales. All the shows are sold out. It's hard to get comp tickets for us, which is a great thing. People are calling me, ‘You're going to be here for RAW. Can I get some tickets?' I don't know that you can. It's going to be sold out. It's great to be able to say that. With this Netflix partnership, it's a super exciting time for us. Everybody on the roster has been clamoring to get out there and do what we do to the highest capacity. It's going to be awesome.”

When Kingston made these comments to Patriots Pregame Social, he was still a babyface, but now that he's a heel, we might see a new day of Attitude Era-level shenanigans from Kingston and Woods moving forward. Booty-Os with actual booty? Well, considering Roman Reigns' comments about how The Bloodline would operate in the Attitude Era, you never really know.