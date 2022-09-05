Konami might release a new Suikoden game

Konami is set to announce a new title during their scheduled Tokyo Game Show presentation. While the title of the series is not yet explicitly mentioned, fans are already speculating which game it is. The guest voice actor and renewal of a certain trademark, however, hint toward one particular series. The signs point toward Konami releasing a new Suikoden game. Keep reading to know more about this.

TGS speculation: Konami will announce a new title at TGS and it's a "world-loved title". According to @gematsu article, Yuki Kaji will be presenting it. Checked his wiki entry and the only game that checks out the boxes "world-loved" and "Yuki Kaji" are 2 Suikoden games. hmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/iac0Rlv7qs — ryeyoona | WATCH ISEKAI OJISAN! (@SicaSquarepants) August 31, 2022

The voice actor in question is Yuki Kaji. Yuki Kaji is known for a lot of voice-acting roles in anime and video games. Examples of his work include Takumi from Fire Emblem, Oda Nobunaga from Fate/Grand Order, and Koichi Hirose Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. It’s not difficult, therefore, to figure out which games Yuki Kaji and Konami have in common. As shown in the tweet above, the only well-known Konami game series that Yuki Kaji had been a part of is the Suikoden series. It is therefore theorized that Yuki Kaji was invited by Konami to participate in the release announcement precisely because it is a Suikoden game.

It could just be coincidence, of course. However one other piece of information points towards the same thing. In June of this year, Konami had filed for the renewal of the Suikoden trademark. While trademark renewals are not really definitive proof that a game is soon on its way, the timing says otherwise. The trademark renewal and the voice actor’s appearance happening together really support the theory that the mystery series Konami will be announcing is, in fact, Suikoden. For now, we can only wait for the Tokyo Game Show to see if the theory is correct.

What is Suikoden

For those not in the know, Suikoden is a series of role-playing games where the player takes control of a Hero. The Hero can then recruit a party of other characters, and together they work to save the world. What sets Suikoden apart from other games is that each Suikoden game has 108 recruitable characters. This wide variety of characters lends itself to large flexibility when it comes to team composition. While recruiting all of the characters is not required, it has certain effects to the game’s story.

