The Korean Zombie has officially called time on his MMA career. The 36-year-old announced his retirement shortly after his third-round knockout defeat to Max Holloway in the UFC Singapore headliner this past weekend. Despite fears prior to the fight over a potential mismatch, Zombie did fairly well in the first round where he even managed to hurt Holloway before getting tagged himself. However, he eventually threw caution to the wind and went swinging with Holloway which ultimately resulted in his demise. That said, there was no better way for Zombie to go out as it was his brawling style that made him a favorite not only among combat sports fans, but the fighters themselves.

As one of the division's longstanding veterans departs the sport, here's a look at five of the Korean Zombie's best moments in the UFC.

5. Finishing Renato Moicano

In June 2019, Zombie was looking to bounce back from his knockout defeat to Yair Rodriguez by taking on rising featherweight contender Renato Moicano in the UFC Greenville headliner. Given the brutal knockout he suffered to Rodriguez as well as Moicano's style of fighting, Zombie was a considerable underdog going into the fight.

However, those who put money on Zombie and a Zombie knockout in particular were heavily rewarded as the fight lasted just 58 seconds. The South Korean legend caught Moicano with a massive right hand and proceeded to land heavy ground and pound to get the victory. It was a massive statement that showed Zombie was still at the highest level and was ready for a title shot. As for Moicano, it would end up being his last fight at 145 pounds.

4. Knocking out Frankie Edgar in South Korea

Zombie only competed 12 times in the UFC over a 12-year career and part of that was due to his long hiatus away from the sport due to mandatory military service from 2013 onwards. Additionally, the UFC only visited South Korea for the first time in 2015 so Zombie never had a chance prior to his service.

Because of this, Zombie only managed to compete in front of his South Korean fans just once back in Dec. 2019 — and it was certainly a memorable affair. With Frankie Edgar stepping in on short notice for Brian Ortega, Zombie rocked and dropped the former champion a number of times before eventually finishing the fight with strikes just over three minutes into the first round. It wasn't a very competitive fight as Edgar was past his prime at this point, but it was still a great moment nonetheless as the crowd went crazy and the atmosphere was electric to say the least.

3. Returning with a bang against Dennis Bermudez

As aforementioned, Zombie took a break from the sport due to mandatory military service, but would make his highly-anticipated return in Feb. 2017 against Dennis Bermudez. It would be Zombie's first fight in nearly four years and one would have imagined there would be plenty of nerves as well as natural ring rust.

That said, the layoff didn't seem to affect Zombie one bit as he only needed just under three minutes to deliver an emphatic knockout of Bermudez. The Korean Zombie was back and back in style.

2. Seven-second knockout win over Mark Hominick

The Korean Zombie delivered one of the fastest knockouts in UFC history when he fought Mark Hominick back in Dec. 2011. Hominick was just coming off a featherweight title defeat to Jose Aldo while it was just Zombie's second fight in the UFC.

Needless to say, a win at this point would be massive for Zombie's career and he certainly delivered in a big way. He would drop the Canadian with a right hand before ground and pound finished the fight early for the Pohang native. The entire fight lasted a grand total of just seven seconds.

1. Twister submission win over Leonard Garcia

Ultimately, Zombie's best moment in the UFC will forever be his win over Leonard Garcia back in March 2011…and it was special in more ways than one. For starters, it was Zombie's official UFC debut. Then, there's the fact that he got revenge on Garcia after the latter defeated him by split decision when they fought a year prior in the WEC.

But more than anything, it was special because of the finish — it was the first-ever twister submission in UFC history. For context as to why that's such a big deal, it's one of the rarest and hardest submissions to pull off. Since Zombie did it, there have only been two other twister submissions.