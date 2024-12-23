The Seattle Kraken acquired Kaapo Kakko from the New York Rangers last week. The trade ended a roller-coaster Broadway stint for the 2019 second-overall pick. Defenseman Will Borgen and two draft picks went back to New York in the deal. Kakko made his Kraken debut on Friday and scored his first goal on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Expand Tweet

Kakko recovered a Matty Beniers face-off win, whipped it through the defense, and beat Mackenzie Blackwood. His third game with the Kraken marked the first one with a goal and a point for Kakko. He had four goals and ten assists in 30 games with the Rangers this season.

With such a high-profile draft pick leaving a high-profile team, attention is on Kakko from both fan bases. Rangers and Kraken fans took to social media to talk about the goal.

On the Kraken side, @EmeraldCityHky posted, “Kaapo Kakko scores his first goal as a Kraken! A quick shot off the faceoff catches Blackwood by surprise.”

@owlsinmotion joined the Kraken welcoming committee. “[THROUGH] THE LINESMANS LEGS. WELCOME TO SEATTLE KAAPO KAKKO.”

@deviantsyndrome represented the Rangers fans sad to see him go. “I miss Kaapo Kakko very much. Really happy to see him net his first for Seattle. Wish him nothing but the best, man.”

Will the Kraken and Kaapo Kakko be a long-term connection?

The Kraken did not give up a ton to land Kaapo Kakko. It was a low-cost gamble on a player with a lot of talent that fell out of favor with the Rangers. Kakko is a restricted free agent at the end of this season, so they will have his rights through at least next season. This is a short-term answer for now but can this relationship work long-term?

The Kraken have struggled to fill their roster with goal-scorers and fill their arena in their short history. Kakko could help with both of those issues. While he was not filling up the net in New York, less attention on a young team with no expectations may work. If it does, the Kraken will have a high-upside player they did not give up much for.

Regardless of whether Kakko is on the Kraken for the remainder of his career, it was not working for him with the Rangers. Even with such a prominent asset tied to him, the Rangers could not keep him around. With their season twisting away, Kakko having success may upset Rangers fans but Chris Drury had no other choice.