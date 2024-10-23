It did not take long for the Seattle Kraken to recognize Jared McCann as a core member of the team. McCann joined the Kraken during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft and quickly established himself as one of their best players. On Tuesday, he further cemented his place among the early legends in the young franchise's history with a goal against the Colorado Avalanche.

McCann scored his fourth of the 2024-25 campaign on Tuesday night. And he made franchise history as a result. McCann became the first player in Kraken history to score 100 goals with the team. Seattle made its debut in the NHL during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Avalanche answered back soon after McCann's goal to take a 2-1 lead over the Kraken. Colorado entered the third period with a 3-1 lead on Tuesday night. The Kraken are without star defenseman Vince Dunn but are seeking their fifth win in seven games to open the year.

Jared McCann finds more success with Kraken

Jared McCann bounced around the NHL a bit before landing with the Kraken. In fact, he was traded days before the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The Pittsburgh Penguins traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a seventh-round pick and a prospect.

It seemed all McCann truly needed was a bit of stability in his career. He hit the ground running in his debut season in the Pacific Northwest. The former first-round pick scored 27 goals and 50 points in his first year with the Kraken. Both of those totals represented career highs at the time. But they wouldn't be career highs for long.

McCann went off in 2022-23 to help Seattle to its first winning season. He became the franchise's first 40-goal scorer while recording 70 points. The Kraken defeated the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Playoffs that year. And Seattle came within a game of the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

McCann took a bit of a step back in 2023-24, but remained steady overall. He played a career-high 80 games last year, scoring 29 goals and 62 points. The Kraken missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he certainly gave them a fighting chance every game.

McCann may not make the Hall of Fame by the time his career is over and done with. However, he is certainly cementing a legacy of his own in Seattle. At this rate, he could become one of the first icons in Kraken history by the time he hangs up his skates.