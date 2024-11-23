The Seattle Kraken are without top defenseman Vince Dunn already. That served as a huge blow given Dunn's status as one of the teams best players. Unfortunately, the Kraken's injury luck is not getting much better. Captain Jordan Eberle is set to miss extended time, as the team announced on Friday night.

Eberle underwent pelvic surgery, according to the Kraken. Seattle said the expected timeline for his recovery would be three months. This means the Seattle captain will return to the ice in February at the earliest. Eberle scored six goals and 11 points in 17 games before the injury. His last game was on November 14 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Eberle has emerged as one of the best players in Seattle. The veteran winger came over in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft from the New York Islanders. After helping the Islanders to two consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearances, Seattle hoped he could have a big impact on their playoff ambitions.

In 2022-23, he did just that. Eberle scored 20 goals and 63 points — his highest single-season point total since 2014-15. The Kraken made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their second season as a franchise. Moreover, the Kraken defeated the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

Eberle could not help Seattle any further in the postseason, though. They fell to the Dallas Stars in the second round. However, they did come within a game of the Western Conference Finals. In 2023-24, they did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, unfortunately.

The Kraken currently hold a record of 10-9-1, placing them sixth in the Pacific Division. Seattle has a non-zero chance of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025 despite a pedestrian start. It will certainly be interesting to see if the Kraken can maintain or build upon their current pace. Hopefully, Jordan Eberle will return to the ice without any complications once he is cleared by the medical team.